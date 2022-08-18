Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.99. 216,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,799,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

