Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.31. 148,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,463. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $311.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average is $156.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

