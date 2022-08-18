Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 46 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $557.45. 42,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $246.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

