Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 390 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,842 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,790.3% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 217,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 206,372 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 79,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.05. 826,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,410,668. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.