Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 276 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

