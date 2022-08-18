Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $285.25

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $285.25 and last traded at $283.95, with a volume of 3114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.40.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

