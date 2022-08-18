Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $310.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.00.

KNSL stock opened at $283.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.65 and a 200-day moving average of $222.40. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $157.81 and a 12-month high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

