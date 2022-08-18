Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,200 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 613,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

KSFTF stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Kingsoft has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $5.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

