Kingfisher Capital LLC Trims Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $130.22. 19,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

