Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 473 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,705. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

