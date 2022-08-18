Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,223,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,434. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.91. 47,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average is $112.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.82.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.