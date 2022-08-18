Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $2.23 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,658 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE EOG traded up $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $117.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,464. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average is $117.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.