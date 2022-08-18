Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.82. The company had a trading volume of 49,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,779. The company has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

