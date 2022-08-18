Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Vail Resorts by 833.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Vail Resorts by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,025. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.03 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.65. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

