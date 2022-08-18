Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 162,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 98.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.31. 118,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $692,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.