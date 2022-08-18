Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 226 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $127.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,091. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.65.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

