KingDeFi (KRW) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week

KingDeFi (KRW) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. KingDeFi has a market cap of $7.72 million and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KingDeFi has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KingDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00724533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KingDeFi Coin Profile

KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KingDeFi

