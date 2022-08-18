Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.61.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$17.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.51. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$16.38 and a 1-year high of C$24.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

