Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Lowered to C$22.50 at Desjardins

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.