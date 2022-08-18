Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 67.69% and a negative net margin of 33.94%.

Kidpik Price Performance

Kidpik stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Kidpik has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kidpik

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kidpik stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Kidpik as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.