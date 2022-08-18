Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 67.69%.

Kidpik Stock Performance

Shares of Kidpik stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,584. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Kidpik has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kidpik

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kidpik stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Kidpik at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

