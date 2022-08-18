Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 67.69%.

Kidpik Trading Down 17.4 %

Shares of PIK opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Kidpik has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kidpik stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kidpik at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

