KeyFi Market Cap Reaches $242,837.29 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $242,837.29 and approximately $26.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00013644 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars.

