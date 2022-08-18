KeyCorp Weighs in on The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.50.

HD stock opened at $325.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $334.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

