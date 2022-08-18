Kerry Acocella Sells 4,134 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $473,384.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,407.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Kerry Acocella sold 1,950 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kerry Acocella sold 240 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $24,532.80.

Datadog Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.45. 2,148,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,581. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10,921.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

