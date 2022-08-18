Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Head-To-Head Review

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Rating) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kentucky Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Merchants Bancorp 45.42% 26.94% 2.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.91 $11.70 million N/A N/A Merchants Bancorp $469.22 million 2.62 $227.10 million $5.06 5.63

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kentucky Bancshares and Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.82%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Kentucky Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. This segment also offers customized loan products for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing projects; and operates as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products, as well as multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products. This segment also provides single-family mortgage lending; construction, bridge, and lot financing; first-lien home equity lines of credit; and small business administration lending products and services. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.