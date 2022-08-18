Kelman Lazarov Inc. Purchases 3,836 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 15.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.42% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $46,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

FNDX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.52. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,483. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48.

