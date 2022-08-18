Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,237,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 630,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,268,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $158.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,529. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average is $153.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

