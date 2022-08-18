Kelman Lazarov Inc. Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of BATS NULV traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 265,969 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98.

