Keebeck Alpha LP Trims Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VMC opened at $178.21 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

