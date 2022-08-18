Keebeck Alpha LP Trims Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 39,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

