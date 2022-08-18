Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $315,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $35,409,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $7,098,212.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,737,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,737,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,264,112 shares in the company, valued at $945,414,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 884,081 shares of company stock valued at $102,746,537 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation Trading Down 4.0 %

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Shares of AN opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.67.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.