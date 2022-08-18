Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $231,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:PAG opened at $121.13 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.48 and a 12-month high of $126.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

