Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $218,000 Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,607 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $62.83 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

