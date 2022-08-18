Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 6,847 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

