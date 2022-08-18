Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $213,000 in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 855,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in AZZ by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 564,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 238,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.26.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

