Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 1,636 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $177.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.43. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.26%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Stories

