Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 503,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASH shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CASH opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.86. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,093.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,093.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $436,228 and have sold 2,750 shares worth $103,725. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

