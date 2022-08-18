Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 1,448 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $41,965,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 314,321 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,054.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 152,217 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $3,530,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 472,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 89,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $125,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,105 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

