Karura Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Karura has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a total market capitalization of $33.84 million and $522,107.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.99 or 0.00719477 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Karura Profile
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,667 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Karura Coin Trading
