Karpus Management Inc. Sells 232,252 Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,758,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,252 shares during the quarter. Breeze Holdings Acquisition makes up about 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $28,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,971,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,211,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 900,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BREZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,602. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

