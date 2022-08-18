Karpus Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,031,650 Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,031,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Crypto 1 Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

