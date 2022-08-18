Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 8.40% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxpro Capital Acquisition alerts:

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

JMAC stock remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Thursday. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.