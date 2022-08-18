Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,642 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 4,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

