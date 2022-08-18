Karpus Management Inc. Has $14.74 Million Stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 5.98% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

ASAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,426. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

