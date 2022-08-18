Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 1,930 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $36.01. 42,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

