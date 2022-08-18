KamPay (KAMPAY) One Day Volume Tops $49,260.00

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, KamPay has traded 2% lower against the dollar. KamPay has a market cap of $540,392.16 and approximately $49,260.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KamPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002288 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00720139 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KamPay Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin.
KamPay Coin Trading
