Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 84,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,347. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $971.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAMN. CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kaman by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kaman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

