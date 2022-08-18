Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Up 18% Over Last Week

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.32 million and $69.88 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Juventus Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $6.32 or 0.00027149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,294.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003823 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00129527 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034441 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00068031 BTC.
Juventus Fan Token Profile
Juventus Fan Token is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus.
Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token
