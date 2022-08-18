Jung Jennifer Fall Sells 814 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 814 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $16,800.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,289.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Funko stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Funko by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

